Watch now: Indiana volunteer reacts to finding body of missing 12-year-old

HAMMOND, Indiana — The discovery late Monday of a body identified as 12-year-old Kyrin Carter brought to a tragic end the more than weeklong search for the boy, who had gone missing from a Hammond hotel.

The boy's body was pulled about 10 p.m. Monday from the Little Calumet River adjacent to a hotel he had been staying at with his family. He was pronounced dead by the Lake County coroner's office around the same time that night.

Hammond police and multiple surrounding agencies, including the Hammond Fire Department, Lake County Sheriff's Department, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police and the Porter County Search and Rescue team, had been searching since the weekend of May 15, when Kyrin was reported missing from the Best Western hotel at 3830 179th St.

Kyrin, who had autism, lived in Missouri and was in Northwest Indiana to visit relatives when he disappeared.

Eric Smith, a Hobart, Indiana, man who police say is the volunteer who first came across Kyrin's body, said he never expected to be the one to make the discovery.

"There were so many people out here — a lot of boots on the ground," Smith said. "They covered this whole area."