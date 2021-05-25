Watch now: Indiana volunteer reacts to finding body of missing 12-year-old

HAMMOND, Indiana — The discovery late Monday of a body identified as 12-year-old Kyrin Carter brought to a tragic end the more than weeklong search for the boy, who had gone missing from a Hammond hotel.
The boy's body was pulled about 10 p.m. Monday from the Little Calumet River adjacent to a hotel he had been staying at with his family. He was pronounced dead by the Lake County coroner's office around the same time that night.
Hammond police and multiple surrounding agencies, including the Hammond Fire Department, Lake County Sheriff's Department, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police and the Porter County Search and Rescue team, had been searching since the weekend of May 15, when Kyrin was reported missing from the Best Western hotel at 3830 179th St.
Kyrin, who had autism, lived in Missouri and was in Northwest Indiana to visit relatives when he disappeared.
Eric Smith, a Hobart, Indiana, man who police say is the volunteer who first came across Kyrin's body, said he never expected to be the one to make the discovery.
"There were so many people out here — a lot of boots on the ground," Smith said. "They covered this whole area."
Smith, an outdoorsman, said he brought his kayak to the river at about 3 p.m. Monday to do just a few passes between Cline and Kennedy avenues. About 8 p.m., he came back and went down the river one last time before it became completely dark.
That's when he encountered the body.
Upon his discovery, Smith said he immediately alerted police to the situation.
"It was happiness that I found him — that I could give the family closure — but then ... spotting his body ... it hit me hard. I wasn't ready for it. But that's what I came here to do," Smith said.
He said he knew what he had come across as soon as he made the discovery.
Having a daughter, Smith felt a calling to help in the search however he could.
"I looked at it (as) if it were my daughter, I would want somebody out here giving their all," he said.
Countless other volunteer searchers The Times interviewed shared Smith's sentiments. Some have children who, like Kyrin, are autistic.
Others had family members who had gone missing, such as Lorenzo Longoria, a Hammond Park Department employee whose son Michael Hernandez, then 28, went missing from Crown Point in 2015 and was eventually found dead.
Early Tuesday, a handful of people showed up at the riverfront to pay respects to Kyrin.
One could be seen tossing a bouquet of flowers into the water and sitting in silence along the shoreline.
Melissa Clark, of Portage, brought her two children to lay flowers down on rocks near the spot Kyrin was found late Monday. She said they had all been aiding in the civilian search since it began.
"This was a hard week, I think for everybody in the community — especially for his family. I'm praying for his parents," Clark said, adding she couldn't imagine the tremendous weight of losing a child.
Clark added that she was touched by the effort put forth by everyone and is proud of the community for coming together.
She planned to be at a vigil for Kyrin set for Tuesday night.
"I've been here every step of the way," she said. "I'm just glad there's closure."
Mayor speaks out
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Tuesday during his podcast, "Left of Center," he received a call Monday about a kayaker who found a body in the Little Calumet River.
"I'll be honest with you, when I got there, you could see something," McDermott said.
The Hammond Police Department used a drone over the scene, which made it clear the object in the river was a body, McDermott said.
McDermott said dive teams with dozens of divers, multiple agencies and hundreds of volunteers aided in the search for Kyrin, including some on horseback and others on ATV. Divers with the FBI were set to dive the river Wednesday, McDermott noted.
After a week of not finding Kyrin, officials weren't going to call off the search, McDermott said.
"We're going to find this young man, alive hopefully. If he got kidnapped, we're going to find who kidnapped him, and if he didn't make it, we're going to find the body, like we're determined," he said. "Chief Short, Chief Long, the sheriff, myself. ... The Lake County sheriff was flying helicopters low. It was like Vietnam. We had helicopters flying right over our heads, going up and down the river."
McDermott said the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission, notably Dan Repay, "was instrumental in helping us find this young man."
"It was an idea that Dan Repay came up with, and I know Hammond engineer Dean Button was also part of the decision-making on this. But they said, 'Hey, we can lower the lake level, or the water level in the river. ... Would that help?' And we're like, 'Yeah, that would help tremendously because this thing is huge and deep and murky, and I didn't even know you could do that," McDermott said.
Water from the river was draining all week, McDermott said, noting by Monday it had receded by about 6 feet.
Times staff writer Mary Freda contributed to this report.