Watch Now: Incredible moment three waterspouts spin at once off the coast of Alabama

A Twitter user captured this stunning video just off the coast of Alabama.
A woman found her "15 minutes of fame" when she played pickleball with the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alex Highsmith.
They took photo No. 9 on Wednesday after fears it could be a photo of four.
Twelve elementary school children drank floor sealant believing it was milk after it was served to students at a childcare program in Juneau, Alaska.
President Biden said he's considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax with a decision possibly coming this week. Here's what it would mean.
The man reportedly lived with the dead body in the home for weeks. By the time authorities arrived, the body could not be identified through conventional means because it was so decomposed.
The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to tame inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point, its largest hike since 1994.
A 5-year-old boy died after his mother left him inside a car outside the family's home in Houston while she prepared for her daughter's birthday party, police said.
Things to know today: 2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Alabama church; EU OKs candidate status for Ukraine; Golden State Warriors champs again.
Things to know today: President Biden tells oil refiners to produce more gas, collect fewer profits; the latest from Yellowstone; plus, election results.
President Joe Biden remains confident but some Democrats worry the White House hasn’t fully grasped just how bad things may get.
