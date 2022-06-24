WATCH NOW: 'I will do everything in my power': Wisconsin Gov. Evers responds to ruling on abortion while in La Crosse

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers shared his response to the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v Wade ruling on abortion Friday, while at a press conference in La Crosse.

Evers, who is in the area ahead of the 2022 Wisconsin Democratic Convention, said he would do “everything in his power” to fight the ruling through legislative, executive or judicial action. This could even include pardoning individuals charged in Wisconsin for providing or receiving abortions, he said.

The ruling handed down Friday morning by the Supreme Court means individual states can determine whether abortions are lawful or not. In Wisconsin, a 1849 ban on most abortions is now likely to take effect, making it unlawful for doctors to perform an abortion except when necessary to save the mother’s life.

Based on his understanding of the law, Evers said the 1849 law is currently in effect in Wisconsin.

“For almost 50 years, women in the state of Wisconsin have had these reproductive health decisions, the right to make those,” Evers said at the news conference. “There’s nothing, in my opinion, more dangerous than having politicians making health care decisions.”

Given failed efforts to repeal the abortion ban law earlier this week, Evers said he didn’t anticipate “any help” from Republicans in Wisconsin.

Evers also spoke to his supporters in attendance about his campaign for re-election this fall, touching on his efforts to improve road conditions, bring broadband internet to more people, increase funding for public schools and decrease unemployment rates.

Near the end of the conference, Evers spoke about Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who recently received attention for his effort to give former Vice President Mike Pence false elector paperwork ahead of the certification of the 2020 election.

“Senator Johnson showed his true colors over the last couple of days in case anybody was wondering,” Evers said. “Every single election, whether it’s a primary or big election or a small election, we have great people working in our municipalities and city government that make sure that each election is fair and safe. And Ron Johnson slapped them in the face this last week.”

