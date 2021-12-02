Watch Now: Hippo takes underwater nap while enjoying fish spa at Texas zoo

This is the funny moment a hippo takes an underwater nap while enjoying a 'fish spa' from his scaly tankmates at the San Antonio Zoo.
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.
It's unclear where the new variant actually arose, but a slew of nations moved to restrict travel from Africa. Here's what you need to know, plus more updates and the latest data on infections and vaccination.
Finding other survivors is highly unlikely, officials said. In the U.S., weather may make post-Thanksgiving travel tricky, and hundreds of FedEx shipments have been found dumped in a ravine.
The latest on the new omicron variant: Two new cases confirmed in Britain as new restrictions are being placed on travel with each passing hour.
Authorities say eight people were wounded in an attack at a Michigan high school in which three students were killed.
CNN said Tuesday it suspended anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely after fresh details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced charges of sexual harassment.
A man got more than nine years in prison after being accused of using COVID-19 relief funds on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.
WHO says it could still take some time to get a full picture of the threat posed by omicron. Here's what we know — and what we don't.
Social media users correctly noted that WHO skipped two letters, leading to questions about the move. Here are the facts.
Two countries half a world apart become the latest to detect the new omicron variant in travelers arriving from southern Africa. Get the latest here.
