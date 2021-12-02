 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Hippo takes underwater nap while enjoying fish spa at Texas zoo

  • Updated
  • 0

This is the funny moment a hippo takes an underwater nap while enjoying a 'fish spa' from his scaly tankmates at the San Antonio Zoo.

This is the funny moment a hippo takes an underwater nap while enjoying a 'fish spa' from his scaly tankmates at the San Antonio Zoo.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this train covered in Christmas lights wind through UK village

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News