 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Herd of manatees comes right up to the shore in Florida
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Herd of manatees comes right up to the shore in Florida

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A herd of manatees swam extremely close to the shore of Miramar Beach on August 19, delighting beachgoers as the endangered animals passed by.

A herd of manatees swam extremely close to the shore of Miramar Beach on August 19, delighting beachgoers as the endangered animals passed by.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'They were firing at eye-level': Afghan evacuees describe Taliban takeover

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News