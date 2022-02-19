Watch now: Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

MIAMI (AP) — A helicopter crashed Saturday into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists, officials said.
Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.
The Miami Beach Police Department said on Twitter that it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.
A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.
Police closed off a two-block stretch of the beach, in the area where travelers frequent outdoor cafes, restaurants and shops. The police department said the Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene.
