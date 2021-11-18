Watch Now: Grizzly bear and her cubs spotted wandering the streets of Wyoming

Security footage shows a grizzly bear and her four cubs taking a stroll through the town of Jackson.
Security footage shows a grizzly bear and her four cubs taking a stroll through the town of Jackson.
Authorities have been searching for Jaclyn Angel Dobbs, whose 21-year-old mother was found dead days earlier in her Illinois apartment.
Interviews with dozens of insiders reveal a complex reality inside the White House. Many in the vice president's circle say she's being sidelined. Biden aides see a lack of focus.
An 8-month-old child fell from a door of a vehicle and was run over and killed by the car behind it, police said in Irving, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.
In a blow to President Biden's vaccine mandate, a federal court declined Friday to lift its stay on the vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers.
The latest species to capture the attention of wildlife biologists are white-tailed deer. How are they catching the virus?
Things to know today: Delta variant not done with U.S.; Astroworld tragedy claims 9th victim; freedom for Britney could come today. Get caught up.
A man who traveled to space with William Shatner last month was killed along with another person when a small plane crashed in New Jersey, police said.
A mother laid one son to rest and lost another to gun violence after someone opened fire on a group of mourners gathered outside a northwest Indiana church, officials said.
On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm.
