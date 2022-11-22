Operation BBQ Relief is distributing thousands of holiday meals to families impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida.
An adopted Texas boy's father texted "I'm going to end up kill him" days before the 7-year-old was found dead inside a washing machine, according to court documents.
Two firearms, including a “long rifle,” were found at Club Q after the Saturday night shooting. The 22-year-old suspect has been named.
Police are describing the attack as an "unprovoked" and "heinous act." The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was shot and killed by a security guard who confronted him.
Chris Owens, whose mother was among those killed, told Brooks: “All I ask is you rot, and you rot slow.”
Authorities say 22 Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle and five were critically injured.
Republicans have won control of the U.S. House, but a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
The man suspected of killing five people and injuring others at a gay bar in Colorado Springs is facing murder and hate crime charges, according to online court records.
WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony, and Pelosi goes into detail about her decision. Here's some of today's top news.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, a pivotal realignment making way for a new generation of leaders.
A massive storm dumped several feet of snow in areas ringing lakes Erie and Ontario. The Buffalo area was hit particularly hard. Here's the latest.
