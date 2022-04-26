Watch Now: Florida deputy climbs building to save baby trapped in a fire

Bodycam footage from Florida shows police officers saving a mother and baby from a burning building.
Ten-year-old Iliana (Lily) Peters was found dead Monday morning, according to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm, and the missing persons case is now being pursued as a homicide investigation.
A 4-year-old Louisiana girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said.
Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.
A New York judge is holding former President Trump in civil contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena related to the state AG's probe of Trump's company.
A football coach who was fired for praying with students on the field will take his arguments to the Supreme Court in a case that's become a cultural touchstone.
Sheriff's office records include allegations among students of inappropriate touching, text messages with sexual content, and one child luring another into a bathroom for an “inappropriate incident.”
The elimination of Disney World's special district known as Reedy Creek could have big implications for the Disney company and for Florida taxpayers.
Ohio doctor accused of 14 hospital patient deaths by ordering excessive painkillers found not guilty of all murder counts.
The man's supervisor chastised him for "stealing his co-workers'" joy and "being a little girl," according to a lawsuit.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Thomas McDermott Jr. smokes marijuana in a new campaign ad in which he calls for the legalization of cannabis at both the federal level and in Indiana.
