 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Fisherman accidentally reels in a Great White Shark off New Jersey coast
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Fisherman accidentally reels in a Great White Shark off New Jersey coast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s a once in a lifetime catch. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

A fisherman in New Jersey accidentally made a once-in-a-lifetime catch after reeling in a Great White Shark.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mama duck leads adorable ducklings through downtown Brooklyn

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News