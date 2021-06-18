Watch Now: Fisherman accidentally reels in a Great White Shark off New Jersey coast

A fisherman in New Jersey accidentally made a once-in-a-lifetime catch after reeling in a Great White Shark.
Autopsies in Tennessee show that a 1-year-old child starved to death in his car seat in a house where his mother died of a drug overdose. His 3-year-old sister, found alive, tried for days to feed her brother.
The Justice Department's top national security official is resigning after revelations that the department secretly seized records from Democrats and members of the media.
Two were killed and at least 30 hurt in overnight mass shootings in three states, stoking concerns a gun violence spike could continue into the summer.
President Joe Biden signed legislation into law Thursday to make Juneteenth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday.
A former Minnesota state trooper who stopped at a crash scene in March 2020 took the victim’s cell phone and texted himself her nude photos, he admitted in court.
Juneteenth to become America's 12th federal holiday; US West facing heat that could be new normal; and US Open tees off today. Get caught up.
The Supreme Court says Philadelphia wrongly limited ties with a Catholic agency over the group's refusal to certify same-sex couples as foster parents.
A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the largest study to suggest the coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019.
Vaccine maker Novavax said Monday its shot was highly effective against COVID-19 and also protected against variants in a large, late-stage study in the U.S. and Mexico.
The scenic city of Brooksville may not have a Brooklyn Bridge to sell. But recently — and accidentally — the city sold its water tower.
