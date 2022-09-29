Watch Now: Firefighters wade through deep floodwaters to save truck swamped by Ian

Hurricane Ian sent severe flooding into the Naples Fire-Rescue building on Wednesday, forcing firefighters to save what they could.
California authorities say an abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were killed in a shootout with law enforcement.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked if Indiana GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in August, was present at a White House conference.
Teens who resist are often told, "We can do this the easy way or the hard way." They might be restrained with handcuffs or zip ties. They could be blindfolded or hooded.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. Here are the latest updates.
Things to know today: 7 children among dead in school shooting in Russia; Ian is now a hurricane aimed at Florida; scores, highlights from NFL's Week 3.
When to watch Jupiter as it makes its closest approach to Earth in 59 years today.
The woman's cleaning cart was outside the restroom, and the store was open over those four days.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he does not support putting Social Security up for periodic reauthorization and would avoid cutting ben…
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and Katie Couric has undergone breast cancer treatment. Those stories and more on our daily podcast.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said the shooting happened at Sojourner Truth Independent Study, an alternative K-12 school
