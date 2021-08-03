Watch Now: Firefighters continue battling fast-moving wildfires in California

Firefighters work tirelessly to contain the fast-moving Dixie and McFarland fires burning in the towns of Greenville and Wildwood in California on August 2 and 3.
The document — a slide presentation — outlines unpublished data that shows fully vaccinated people might spread the Delta variant at the same rate as unvaccinated people.
The nationwide eviction moratorium expired overnight, leaving more than 3.6 million Americans at risk of eviction. Lawmakers say they were blindsided by President Biden's inaction.
Federal workers will be required to verify they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus or else face mandatory masking, weekly testing, distancing and other new rules.
The Justice Department says the Treasury Department must provide a House committee former President Donald Trump's tax returns, apparently ending a long legal showdown over the records.
With U.S. health officials recommending that children mask up in school this fall, parents and policy makers across the nation have been plunged anew into the debate.
The Biden administration will allow a nationwide ban on evictions to expire Saturday, arguing that its hands are tied after a Supreme Court ruling.
President Donald Trump urged senior Justice Department officials to declare the 2020 election results "corrupt" in a December phone call, according to notes from a participant.
President Joe Biden's vaccination goal comes a month late amid a delta variant outbreak now swamping hospitals and prompting new mask rules. Learn what may come next, including mandatory vaccinations, and see the data on your state.
After much delay, senators unveiled a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package Sunday night, wrapping up days of painstaking work. Now, the debate begins.
Japan expands virus emergency after record spikes amid Olympics; Djokovic's Golden Slam bid ends; longtime Michigan Sen. Carl Levin dies. Get caught up this morning.
