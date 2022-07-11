Watch Now: Fire in Yosemite grows as crews try to protect iconic giant sequoias

A wildfire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park more than doubled in size in a day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A wildfire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park more than doubled in size in a day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignition switches are off.
The boy, 2, asked his grandfather, "Are mommy and daddy coming soon?"
Russian news agencies say jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug possession and smuggling charges.
The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least seven people, legally bought two high-powered rifles and three other weapons despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for suicidal and violent threats.
President Biden has signed an executive order aimed at protecting access to reproductive health services after Roe ruling. Here's what is in the order.
The alleged shooter who attacked an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois and came to Madison "seriously contemplated" using a gun and 60 rounds in his car to attack a celebration in Madison on the same day, police said.
Today, scientists at CERN will begin collecting data for their experiments, and the Large Hadron Collider will run around the clock for almost four years. Get that and more of today's trending topics here.
DES MOINES — Iowa’s U.S. senators signaled opposition to a proposed plan from Senate Democrats aimed at lowering drug prices for Medicare reci…
Thousands of beagles headed for shelters were raised for medical research purposes by a company in Virginia.
The man charged with killing 7 people at a July 4 parade in suburban Chicago has confessed, a prosecutor said. A judge ordered that the suspected gunman be held without bail.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.