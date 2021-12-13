Watch Now: Family photo found 130 miles from Kentucky tornado

Katie Posten says strangers on social media helped her find the family linked to a photo that traveled 130 miles after a tornado hit Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Katie Posten says strangers on social media helped her find the family linked to a photo that traveled 130 miles after a tornado hit Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A federal jury in Arkansas has convicted former reality TV star Josh Duggar of downloading and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
A "fully weaponized" software vulnerability exploited in the online game Minecraft, hugely popular with kids, is a major threat to internet-connected devices around the world.
"I keep thinking, that could have been me inside that building," said Gina Wills, who had her first day as a delivery driver with a third-party Amazon delivery service partner on Friday.
At least 24 tornadoes were reported across five states, according to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center, with fatalities also reported by officials in Arkansas and Illinois.
The former "Empire" actor was accused of orchestrating a fake racist, homophobic attack on himself, then lying to Chicago police about it.
Amazon Web Services suffered a major outage Tuesday, according to users. People trying to use Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku, and Disney+ are reporting issues.
At least 70 people were feared dead in Kentucky after tornadoes and severe weather tore through multiple states. Here are the latest updates on storms across the country.
Things to know today: British court opens door to Julian Assange extradition to U.S.; NFL Pro Bowler, champion dies at 33; plus, the weekend weather forecast.
"We want the traveling public to understand why it could take longer this season to clear highways during winter storms."
A federal judge has blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.