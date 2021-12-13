 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Family photo found 130 miles from Kentucky tornado

  • 0

Katie Posten says strangers on social media helped her find the family linked to a photo that traveled 130 miles after a tornado hit Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

Katie Posten says strangers on social media helped her find the family linked to a photo that traveled 130 miles after a tornado hit Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Never too old: This ice skating Russian grandma never feels lonely

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News