Watch Now: Families returning to communities devastated by Dixie Fire

Evacuation orders have been lifted in Greenville and other Northern California neighborhoods that were ravaged by the Dixie Fire.
Labor Day 2021 represents a perilous crossroads for millions of Americans: Two primary anchors of the government's COVID-19 protection package are ending. Plus, view 3 charts that show the national jobs picture.
Despite rising deaths, police officers and other first responders are among those most hesitant to get the vaccine and their cases continue to grow. Plus, 10 charts that trace the variant's spread, and a new guide to safely enjoying activities.
The child, from Colorado Springs, was vacationing with her family.
Rogan said he took several medications after his diagnosis, including the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, which US health officials have strongly advised against.
A 19-year-old student-athlete died this week after an elevator at an Atlanta apartment complex collapsed, pinning him between two floors.
Before social media and with online news in its infancy, the story of 9/11 unfolded primarily on television. These three newsmen were where most Americans turned.
Intel raises Capitol rally security concerns; changing winds give hope in wildfire fight; US Open update. Plus, the latest from Ida's relentless path through the US.
U.S. hospitals facing nurse staffing crisis; Texas abortion law making some in GOP leery; the latest from Ida. Plus, weekend weather, today's birthdays and more.
This morning's headlines: After a torrent of crises, President Biden is hoping to turn the page; "The Wire" star Michael K. Williams dies at 54; US Open enters second week.
Florida businesses and governments that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from customers or members of the public will soon face $5,000 fines.
