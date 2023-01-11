 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Watch Now: Families concerned about next round of California storms

  • Updated
  • 0

As crews clean up mud and debris across Santa Barbara County, some people say they're concerned about the next round of rain in the forecast.

As crews clean up mud and debris across Santa Barbara County, some people say they're concerned about the next round of rain in the forecast.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kevin McCarthy wins House speaker in 15th round of voting

Kevin McCarthy wins House speaker in 15th round of voting

Republican Kevin McCarthy finally won the House speakership on a 15th ballot early Saturday, after tensions erupted on the House floor. He prevailed after a grueling standoff that tested American democracy and the GOP majority’s ability to govern.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

House GOP to vote to get rid of IRS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News