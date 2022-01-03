 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Drivers trapped in raging flood waters rescued in Kentucky

  • 0

Vehicles in Green County, Kentucky, were trapped in raging waters as first responders rushed to get them to safety.

Vehicles in Green County, Kentucky, were trapped in raging waters as first responders rushed to get them to safety.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi citizens celebrate snowfall with traditional dance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News