Watch Now: Drivers trapped in raging flood waters rescued in Kentucky

Vehicles in Green County, Kentucky, were trapped in raging waters as first responders rushed to get them to safety.
The U.S. is averaging more than 400,000 cases a day, with hospitalizations also up. Get ready for the week and COVID-19 year three with these updates and comprehensive guides to dealing with the omicron wave.
Beloved actress Betty White has died just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday. Here's a look at her life and career.
A critically endangered Malayan tiger named Eko was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy Wednesday after a man was attacked by the animal at …
Find out how effective home tests detect coronavirus variants, and get answers to five more common and current questions about virus vaccines, travel and more.
The Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster, whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, has died.
The fires are burning unusually late into the winter season in Colorado’s Front Range, where most of the state’s population lives. The region had an extremely dry fall. See what's going on.
It's been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot, and now the final drawing of 2021 has a payout up to an estimated $441 million.
Things to know today: U.S. flu season arrives on schedule; Fauci's air travel warning; plus, the best photos of 2021. Get caught up.
New laws enacted Jan. 1 attempt to address some of the most contentious issues of our time: tax and wage issues, animal protections, police accountability. Get a rundown of the most important.
The wind-whipped wildfire charred entire neighborhoods in a suburban area between Denver and Boulder and left thousands of people trying to salvage belongings. Three people are missing.
