Watch Now: Dog rescued in California after surviving deep snow and wildfires

‘Russ’ has been reunited with his owner after being rescued from deep snow in California. He’s been on the run since the Caldor Fire sparked in August.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
‘Russ’ has been reunited with his owner after being rescued from deep snow in California. He’s been on the run since the Caldor Fire sparked in August.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The viruses that cause colds, the flu and COVID-19 are spread the same way — through droplets from the nose and mouth of infected people.
More than five dozen people were injured and 13 people were still in critical condition in the hospital.
A New Hampshire couple married 44 years died within seconds of each other of COVID-19, holding hands as they took their last breaths.
See the surveillance video that was used to identify an 18-year-old New Mexico woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in a dumpster.
The death of a star is one of the most dramatic and violent events in space -- and astronomers had an unprecedented front-row seat to the explosive end of a stellar giant.
For $10 a month, Taco Bell customers can get one taco per day for 30 consecutive days. Here's how it works.
"Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with them to, 'Just leave, you don't have to do this, please just go, please don't, please don't,'" a prosecutor said.
Amber Uresti said she and her 6- and 3-year-old daughters had gone inside the restaurant before her husband, who was tasked with getting the cake.
Virus updates: Hospitalizations of U.S. children under 5 have soared in recent weeks; FDA shortens timing of Moderna booster to 5 months; remote learning despair.
On a somber day in the U.S. Capitol stood a former Republican vice president fiercely opposed and reviled by Democrats. He recalled his time: "There were no differences when it came to both parties' devotion to the idea of democracy."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.