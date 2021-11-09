Watch Now: Divers pull out 1,200-year-old canoe from bottom of Wisconsin lake

A team of scuba divers have pulled an 1,200-year-old 15-foot dugout canoe from a Wisconsin lake.
An Indiana boy killed while he was trick-or-treating in his grandmother's neighborhood had just turned 13 and was "the best son in the world," his mother said.
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.
Things to know today ... election edition: Youngkin's big win in Virginia; a tight race in N.J.; measure to replace police rejected in Minneapolis. Full coverage here.
The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects late Friday after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates.
A Russian analyst who helped provide information for a dossier used during the Trump-Russia investigation has been arrested as part of special counsel John Durham's probe.
A federal appeals court on Saturday granted an emergency stay on OSHA's vaccine-or-test requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers.
"The complainant was behind the vehicle and noticed a female passenger in the vehicle making hand gestures that are known on the social media platform 'Tik Tok' to represent violence at home ... "
Pfizer says its experimental COVID-19 pill cut hospitalization and death by 90%, will seek authorization.
Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested weekly.
President Biden knew migration flows would spike if he scrapped Trump's border policies. An AP review shows how his administration was unprepared for the challenge.
