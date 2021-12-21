Watch now: Delivery driver saves woman in Las Vegas dog attack

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — On Friday, the family whose daughter and dog were saved from a dog attack by a delivery driver got to meet and thank the driver in person.

Delivery driver Stephanie Lontz works for 702 Logistics, a local Las Vegas courier contracted by Amazon.

A Ring doorbell camera was activated and captured the scene last week when 19-year-old Lauren Ray stepped out of her parents' home in Vegas.

Lontz was honking to get a dog out of the street, so Ray called it over. Before Lontz could warn her the dog is aggressive, Ray's dog Max came running out.

Max and the other dog started fighting. Ray picked Max up and held him while swatting away the dog that was now going after both of them.

Ray's father, Michael, a real estate agent, was sitting in his car about to show a home when he got the notification from his Ring camera and watched the entire incident unfold in real time on his phone.

“As a dad you know panic mode, I’m a half an hour away from the house, literally it’s like I’m watching a football game and screaming at it I’m like, 'get in the house, get in the house!'" Michael Ray said.

The video shows Lontz rush in and put herself in between the aggressive dog and Ray and Max. She told Ray to get inside.

Lontz was working on Friday and had to deliver a package to the Ray family, leading to a happy reunion. Lauren Ray thanked her and handed her flowers while her father handed her a card.

“I didn’t have enough time to say thank you. I was just shaken up ... but now I’m so glad I got to see you again and it means a lot to me," Lauren Ray said.

“I wish it was different, you know I wish more people would act and I’m just glad I was here to do it," Lontz said.

Lontz added she would hope someone would do the same if it was her child.

"Phew...the screams made me think of my own child I would only hope someone would jump in and help her if she was in a similar situation. I wouldn’t even think it’s motherly it’s just, it’s the human thing to do," Lontz said.

She said delivery drivers go through a lot that the public does not see captured on cameras.

"Two days prior, I had been bit by a dog. Two days before that, I had saved a baby that wasn’t even two-years-old yet — locked in a house. I mean we really go through a lot and we’re there when other people aren’t and sometimes it’s not even recognized. I have a coworker who put out a fire the other day. It’s just — we’re really there when sometimes nobody’s there. And we’re just doing our job at the end of the day," Lontz said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0