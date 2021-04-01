Watch Now: Deer smashes through windshield of Virginia school bus

POWHATAN, Va. – A Powhatan County Public School bus had a run-in with a deer on its early morning April 1 run and – no joke – the bus may have gotten the worst of the encounter.

A Powhatan school bus driver was heading toward Powhatan High School with his full load of students when a deer came through the windshield at 6:07 a.m. on Old Buckingham Road.

No one was injured in the accident, which can be seen in a video released by the school division.

The driver, who did not want to be identified, reported that while traveling down Old Buckingham Road, he had one deer come out in front of him and missed being hit but a second followed right after, according to Brian Bartlett, interim director of transportation.

“The bus hit it and it rolled up the hood of the bus and through the windshield. The deer jumped up at about the time the bus hit it,” Bartlett said.

In the video, the deer can be seen coming through the windshield and landing on a student in the front right seat, who was crouched over possibly sleeping. It takes the driver about 10 seconds to get the still moving bus at a safe place to stop and open the doors so the deer can escape.