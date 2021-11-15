 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Debris flies across road amid tornado in Long Island

  • 0

A tornado was spotted in Long Island, New York, on Nov. 13 as it crossed the road.

A tornado was spotted in Long Island, New York, on November 13th as it crossed the road.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Middle East's largest aquarium opens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News