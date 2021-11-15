Watch Now: Debris flies across road amid tornado in Long Island

A tornado was spotted in Long Island, New York, on November 13th as it crossed the road.
Authorities have been searching for Jaclyn Angel Dobbs, whose 21-year-old mother was found dead days earlier in her Illinois apartment.
"Law enforcement asked Jimenez-Perez about the suitcases in the car, and he claimed to not know what was inside of them," the charges read.
Interviews with dozens of insiders reveal a complex reality inside the White House. Many in the vice president's circle say she's being sidelined. Biden aides see a lack of focus.
In a blow to President Biden's vaccine mandate, a federal court declined Friday to lift its stay on the vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers.
Booster doses haven't eased the fears of some immunocompromised people.
Things to know today: Federal judge rules against Trump; Malala gets married; People names Sexiest Man Alive. Plus, more top headlines. Get caught up.
Things to know today: Delta variant not done with U.S.; Astroworld tragedy claims 9th victim; freedom for Britney could come today. Get caught up.
A man who traveled to space with William Shatner last month was killed along with another person when a small plane crashed in New Jersey, police said.
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, was indicted Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
People reported that Hanna was found dead in her Nashville home on Friday, according to the Nashville Police Department.
