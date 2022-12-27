The death toll continues to rise as severe winter storms pummeled the United States.
A "Cousin Eddie" display from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
Kason Thomass, the 5-month-old baby who was kidnapped with his twin while inside a car that was stolen Monday, was found safe and alive in Indianapolis.
The pair went viral weeks ago in a heartwarming video of mother Mahale meeting baby Kucheza for the first time at a Kansas zoo.
An officer located her vehicle parked outside the mall and discovered the woman's body inside. Police say the death is not suspicious.
A Georgia woman circulated photos and information for seven months about her brother's disappearance in Troy, Illinois. Turns out, he may have never left his house.
The Arctic blast has trapped some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocked out power to scores of homes and businesses.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) voted against a $1.7 trillion spending package that includes nearly $28 million in earmarked funding Hinson requested for projects in her district.
A wild winter storm continued to envelop much of the United States on Saturday, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold to most of the country.
More than 90 million people are under winter weather alerts and more than 87 million are under wind chill alerts.
The 814-page account provides a gripping narrative of Donald Trump's monthslong effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and spells out 11 recommendations.
