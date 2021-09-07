Watch Now: Crews from around the country helping to restore power in Louisiana

According to Entergy, one of the main power companies in southeast Louisiana, Ida destroyed over 30,000 power poles. That’s about double what they saw during Laura and Katrina.
Labor Day 2021 represents a perilous crossroads for millions of Americans: Two primary anchors of the government's COVID-19 protection package are ending. Plus, view 3 charts that show the national jobs picture.
This summer's coronavirus resurgence has been labeled a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" by President Biden and others. But the sound bite doesn't tell the whole story.
Rogan said he took several medications after his diagnosis, including the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, which US health officials have strongly advised against.
Despite rising deaths, police officers and other first responders are among those most hesitant to get the vaccine and their cases continue to grow. Plus, 10 charts that trace the variant's spread, and a new guide to safely enjoying activities.
A Colorado grand jury indicted three officers and two paramedics in the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative.
A 19-year-old student-athlete died this week after an elevator at an Atlanta apartment complex collapsed, pinning him between two floors.
An Illinois woman was arrested after trying to evade Hawaii’s COVID-19 rules with a fake vaccine card misspelling “Moderna” as “Maderna,” police say.
Before social media and with online news in its infancy, the story of 9/11 unfolded primarily on television. These three newsmen were where most Americans turned.
Intel raises Capitol rally security concerns; changing winds give hope in wildfire fight; US Open update. Plus, the latest from Ida's relentless path through the US.
The new projections indicate that Social Security's massive trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits in 2034.
