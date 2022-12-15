Donations are being collected to help storm victims that lost their homes and cars to a tornado that hit Farmerville, Louisiana, on Monday.
For the past 10 years, the "Merchant of Death" was being held in the U.S. Penitentiary in Marion, Illinois. He was scheduled to be released in 2029.
The National Weather Service warned that there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.”
The promotion is part of the Golden Arches’ SZN of Sharing. Here's how it works.
The Department of Energy is planning an announcement for Tuesday about a “major scientific breakthrough” that could lead to potentially harnessing the energy from nuclear fusion. Get that and more trending news here.
Grant Wahl, the American soccer reporter who collapsed and died while covering the World Cup in Qatar last week, died of an aortic aneurysm that ruptured.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced a "major scientific breakthrough" Tuesday in the decades-long quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars.
An Olive Garden manager in Kansas was fired after telling staffers to prove they were sick if they called saying they couldn't work a shift.
Here are today's top stories, plus the weather forecast, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this day in history. Get caught up.
The application for the club hosted by The Satanic Temple was withdrawn. But Within hours, local club volunteer Rose Bastet said a new application had been submitted to the district.
🎧 Listen to the second chapter of "Fearfully, she walked the streets," the new season of the Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast that examines serial killer Robert Sylvester Alston.
