 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Watch Now: Coast Guard rescues fisherman during tropical storm in US Virgin Islands

  • Updated
  • 0

A Coast Guard aircrew rescued a fisherman stuck on the rocks just off Dog Island, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sunday. Six-foot waves, winds and low visibility made the rescue even more difficult.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

China earthquake: Rescuers search for survivors after dozens killed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News