A Coast Guard aircrew rescued a fisherman stuck on the rocks just off Dog Island, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sunday. Six-foot waves, winds and low visibility made the rescue even more difficult.
Watch Now: Coast Guard rescues fisherman during tropical storm in US Virgin Islands
- AccuWeather
