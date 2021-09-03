Watch Now: Coast Guard crews save boaters stranded in stormy Virginia weather

When a sailboat capsized in stormy seas off the coast of Virginia on September 1, a Coast Guard crew airlifted the passengers to safety when no other boats could come near.
A man who led efforts in his Texas community against mask wearing and other preventative measures during the coronavirus pandemic has died from COVID-19.
The Education Department announced Monday that it's investigating five states with universal mask bans, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.
Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans, hours after blasting ashore as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S.
This summer's coronavirus resurgence has been labeled a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" by President Biden and others. But the sound bite doesn't tell the whole story.
Heartwrenching details are emerging about some of the 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kabul airport.
On alert for more terrorist attacks, the U.S. military has begun its final withdrawal from Afghanistan. The remains of the 13 U.S. troops killed Thursday are on their way home.
Here's the latest from Afghanistan as evacuation efforts wind down ahead of America's Tuesday deadline for withdrawal.
Hurricane Ida is blasting the Louisiana coast, with the eye of one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. coming ashore with violent winds of 150 mph. Track the storm here.
Rogan said he took several medications after his diagnosis, including the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, which US health officials have strongly advised against.
America's longest war has ended after 20 years. The last U.S. troops have departed Afghanistan, concluding a final, frantic airlift.
