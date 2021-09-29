Watch Now: California man breaks down when reunited with missing emotional support dog

The Watsonville Police Department in California says an officer "made it his mission" to find a dog named Arrow. Video credit: Watsonville Police
He was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2014 after buying an ax the day before trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl he'd met on a fetish website.
When asked to take his mask down for a school picture, Mason refused. His mother describes the moment in a Facebook post.
At least three people have died after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in Montana.
A shooting at a Tennessee grocery store left one person dead and 12 others injured Thursday afternoon, and the shooter was subsequently found dead.
R. Kelly was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.
After officials found the remains of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, people on social media started drawing attention to Robinson’s disappearance.
Two Afghan men were recently charged with committing crimes while staying at Wisconsin's Fort McCoy, where more than 12,000 Afghan evacuees were being temporarily housed.
A live televised interview with Vice President Kamala Harris was delayed on Friday after two hosts of the "The View" learned they tested positive for COVID-19 moments before they were to interview her.
This morning's headlines: CDC director expands boosters to high-risk workers; Haitian migrant camp shrinks; Bad Bunny wins big at Latin Music awards.
Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and suspend the debt limit to avoid a default, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown are likely to try again.
