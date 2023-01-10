Tens of millions in California are dealing with flooding and power outages after a series of massive storms hit the state, with more turbulent weather on the way.
A set of fraternal twins born in Denton, Texas, will likely share a lot of things in life, but their birth year won’t be one of them.
Eight family members, five of them children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday.
ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that doctors "believe he’s even ahead of schedule in his recovery. Damar has even been able to hold/grip hands with some family & friends."
Republican Kevin McCarthy finally won the House speakership on a 15th ballot early Saturday, after tensions erupted on the House floor. He prevailed after a grueling standoff that tested American democracy and the GOP majority’s ability to govern.
Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in "a positive direction" two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati.
Officials in the city of Enoch said 42-year-old Michael Haight, 42 took his own life after killing his wife, mother-in-law and the couple’s five children.
The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath at the crime scene, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.
"Just make sure you give yourself plenty of room," the trooper says before letting Bryan Kohberger and his father leave the scene.
The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again.
"She was the light in all our lives," the girl's mother said. "She thought more about others' needs before her own."
