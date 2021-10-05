Watch Now: California beaches and wildlife in danger as oil spill reaches the coast

A massive slick of oil is slowly moving south off of the Orange County coast, threatening protected wetlands and closing popular beaches.
Nicole Sperry attributed her daughter's infection to parents allowing their sick children to attend school. "My beautiful girl was taken from me because people are too damn selfish to care about what could happen to others."
Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms were down in parts of the world on Monday.
"He said, 'This is our trip of a lifetime and we're so looking forward to it,'" recalled Don Varnadoe's boss.
Dollar Tree is breaking the mold and will sell items in some locations that exceed the tantalizing $1 grab-n-go price.
The oil created a miles-wide sheen in the ocean and washed ashore in sticky, black globules along with dead birds and fish.
Monday morning headlines: Ex-Facebook manager says company 'chooses profit over safety'; 'Pandora' records show how powerful shield assets; a recap of Sunday's NFL action. Get caught up.
Pharmaceutical company Merck says its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus.
A maintenance worker who entered 19-year-old Miya Marcano's apartment unauthorized the day she disappeared and later killed himself is the prime suspect.
Johnny Peluyera's mother told a judge he was a joy to be around and always knew how to make people laugh.
After years of fruitless searches, US wildlife officials say the celebrated ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 other species are extinct. Get the morning's top headlines here.
