Watch Now: 'Bubble man' brings joy to San Francisco streets

The bubble Kurth Reis conjured last month, like a genie he summoned from a bucket of soap, startled a small girl by Pier 39 as it almost enveloped her. She fled. The bubble popped. She then jumped and clapped, looking to Reis for another show.
A man in San Francisco found a unique way to create bubbles and now brings joy to those around the California city.
The REvil gang, a major Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate, appears to be behind the attack
Tyson didn't say in which states the products were sold, but detailed which products were subject to recall. Find out more here.
Read how some escaped while others perished as a Florida condo tower tumbled into smoke and ruin. Meanwhile, officials suspended a search for victims as they planned to demolish the rest of the tower before a tropical storm hits.
North Miami Beach officials said an audit prompted by the deadly collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside found another building structurally unsafe. Plus, find out how to help survivors.
Ever since 2000, when a new president takes office, C-SPAN asks presidential historians to rank all previous presidents. Here's this year's ranking:
With the death toll at 27, more than 115 people remain unaccounted for. Rescuers resumed work after demolition crews brought down the last of the building Sunday night. Get the latest here.
The data, which includes the number of shooting incidents and gun violence victims nationally over a 72-hour period from Friday through Sunday, is still evolving and will be updated.
Chestnut broke his own world record Sunday, devouring 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Plus, get the stats on his and others' gluttonous victories over the years.
Elsa gaining strength as it reaches Florida; "Voice" coaches wed in Oklahoma; and Suns, Bucks tip off tonight in NBA Finals. Plus, today in history, celebrity birthdays and more.
Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg surrendered to authorities Thursday ahead of expected charges against him and former President Donald Trump's company.
