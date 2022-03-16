Watch Now: Brown bear gives a friendly wave for a slice of bread

This brown bear in Washington has good table manners!
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This brown bear in Washington has good table manners!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
After more than a month of surging gas prices, Tuesday brought some modest — very modest — relief to drivers. Here's what's happening and what to expect.
Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker who traveled to some of the darkest and most dangerous corners of the world for documentaries that transp…
A New York woman was punched more than 125 times in the head by a man who allegedly called her a racial slur, police said. The man was arrested.
A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said.
A suspected gunman who has been stalking homeless men in New York City and Washington, D.C., killing at least 2 and wounding 3 others, has been arrested, police say.
The CDC plans to extend the nationwide mask mandate on public transportation to April 18, will devise new guidelines for after that date, official says.
An outside study suggests that the program — commonly known as PPP — was troublingly expensive per job saved and the payments mostly benefitted the more affluent.
Players have voted to accept Major League Baseball's latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to end a 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game regular season.
Things to know today: Russia seeking aid from China, U.S. official says; Tom Brady un-retires; plus, get your March Madness brackets.
The U.S. will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia, raising tariffs on some products and banning imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.