Watch Now: Bodycam footage shows family being rescued from burning home in Indiana

The family was trapped and the only way out was to jump.
The boy, 2, asked his grandfather, "Are mommy and daddy coming soon?"
Officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop. Witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies covered with blankets as hundreds of people ran for safety.
The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least seven people, legally bought two high-powered rifles and three other weapons despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for suicidal and violent threats.
The alleged shooter who attacked an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois and came to Madison "seriously contemplated" using a gun and 60 rounds in his car to attack a celebration in Madison on the same day, police said.
Today, scientists at CERN will begin collecting data for their experiments, and the Large Hadron Collider will run around the clock for almost four years. Get that and more of today's trending topics here.
A fast-changing coronavirus is causing lots of summer infections but relatively few deaths. Will COVID-19 finally lapse into a merely unpleasant nuisance? Opinions still vary.
The man charged with killing 7 people at a July 4 parade in suburban Chicago has confessed, a prosecutor said. A judge ordered that the suspected gunman be held without bail.
Aides say Donald Trump is eager to fight off growing political vulnerability created by House revelations about his effort to overturn the 2020 election. Plus, 23 Republicans who might run against him.
U.S. House Democrats last week unanimously blocked a measure that would have stopped President Joe Biden from canceling hundreds of billions o…
