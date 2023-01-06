The Times of Northwest Indiana obtained the body cam footage of the Dec. 15 traffic stop by an Indiana State Police officer of Bryan Kohberger, who has been charged with murdering four University of Idaho students Nov. 13.

In the nearly 3½ minute video, a trooper is seen stopping the white Hyundai Elantra shortly before 4 p.m. along Interstate 70.

The trooper approaches the vehicle, and the faces of 28-year-old Kohberger, who was driving, and his father are visible for just a short time at the 1:03 mark.

Traffic noise makes it difficult to hear much of the conversation, but the trooper appears to tell Kohberger he was stopped for driving too closely to the rear of a semi truck.

The trooper opts not to give Kohberger a traffic ticket or written warning after learning he had been stopped earlier by what the trooper assumed was a county police officer.

"Just make sure you give yourself plenty of room," the trooper says before letting the pair leave the scene.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department said one of its officers had stopped Kohberger and his father around 10:41 a.m. Dec. 15 along eastbound Interstate 70. The vehicle was stopped for following too closely, according to a statement.

Kohberger was allegedly on his way to his parents’ house in Pennsylvania, where police arrested him Dec. 30, according to Associated Press. Kohberger is a doctoral student at Washington State University pursuing a degree in criminology.

The FBI has denied claims the agency was behind the traffic stops.

"Contrary to reports, the December 15th traffic stops conducted on the vehicle being driven by Bryan Kohberger in Indiana were not requested or directed by the FBI," the FBI said in a statement Thursday.

