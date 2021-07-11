 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Billionaire Branson streams his space launch live
Note: This livestream is provided by Virgin Galactic, the company operating the flight scheduled today.

This stream provided by Virgin Galactic shows its first fully crewed rocket powered test flight, and the beginning of a new space age. Aboard #Unity22 will be a team of two pilots and four mission specialists, including Sir Richard Branson.

Two billionaires are putting everything on the line this month to ride their own rockets into space. It’s intended to be a flashy confidence boost for customers seeking their own short joyrides.

The lucrative, high-stakes chase for space tourists will unfold on the fringes of space — 55 miles to 66 miles (88 kilometers to 106 kilometers) up, pitting Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson against the world’s richest man, Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos.

Branson is due to take off Sunday from New Mexico, launching with two pilots and three other employees aboard a rocket plane carried aloft by a double-fuselage aircraft.

Bezos departs nine days later from West Texas, blasting off in a fully automated capsule.

