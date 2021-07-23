Watch Now: Biden runs out of ceremonial pens at bill signing

A White House signing ceremony for the Crime Victims Fund bill had lawmakers chuckling as U.S. President Joe Biden distributed the ceremonial pens after signing the legislation.
A 13-year-old girl was hit in the face by a seagull while riding an amusement park ride in New Jersey. Here's video courtesy of the Press of Atlantic City.
Here's what to know about COVID-19 "breakthrough" cases. Should Americans be concerned? What are health experts watching for?
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, citing the "integrity" of the probe.
The seemingly endless streak of skyrocketing used-vehicle prices appears to be coming to a close. Here's the latest on inflation worries in the U.S.
Pacific Gas & Electric has reported to California utility regulators that its equipment may have been involved in the start of the big Dixie Fire burning in Sierra Nevada.
Rising virus cases straining hospitals, exhausting doctors; western wildfires impacting air quality in East; 2 key transgender rulings. Plus, today's forecast, birthdays and more.
COVID-19 drives down US life expectancy; Olympics will return to Australia in 2032; Bucks celebrate long-awaited NBA title. Plus, western fires cause eastern haze. Get caught up.
Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases. Track the latest numbers here.
Twitter on Monday evening temporarily suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she shared misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines.
President Biden transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee for first time; Olympic athletes testing positive; and "Space Jam" surprises at box office. Get caught up.
