Watch Now: Biden runs out of ceremonial pens at bill signing
Watch Now: Biden runs out of ceremonial pens at bill signing

A White House signing ceremony for the Crime Victims Fund bill had lawmakers chuckling as U.S. President Joe Biden distributed the ceremonial pens after signing the legislation.

