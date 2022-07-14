Watch Now: Bear cooling off in Massachusetts pond gets scared away by koi

A black bear was just trying to cool of in a backyard fishpond before being scared away by the resident koi carp.
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignition switches are off.
A woman was hospitalized after she said she picked up what she thinks was a fentanyl-laced dollar bill. A fentanyl expert and others expressed doubts.
A father fended off a pair of suspected teenage robbers who tried to break into his family's vehicle in Harris County, Texas, police say.
President Biden has signed an executive order aimed at protecting access to reproductive health services after Roe ruling. Here's what is in the order.
DES MOINES — Iowa’s U.S. senators signaled opposition to a proposed plan from Senate Democrats aimed at lowering drug prices for Medicare reci…
The man's sister Mariah Moorman had said her brother's phone last pinged near the pond about 12:40 a.m. on July 7, a few hours after he was seen. She said her brother often goes night fishing.
Things to know today: Facing pressure, Biden to sign orders on abortion access; Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated; the latest from Wimbledon.
The picture is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe.
Cooper Roberts remains in the hospital sedated and on a ventilator, in critical but stable condition.
But Twitter's board suggests there will be a court battle over the deal.
