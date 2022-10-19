Watch Now: Autumn snow falls from the Upper Midwest to Appalachia

From Michigan to Kentucky, many people experienced their first snow of the year as record-setting cold air moved across the country.
Subway says its most extensive menu makeover in the company's nearly 60-year history is paying off.
Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”
A pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s has sold at an auction in a small town in New Mexico for more than $87,000.
The teacher told a fifth-grade student that "she has a list and that he/she was on the bottom of that list," police said.
Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees.
Smart disappeared from California Polytechnic State University over Memorial Day weekend in 1996. Her remains were never found.
Starting today, millions of Americans can buy less-expensive hearing aids over the counter. Here's what to know about the new policy.
The student loan forgiveness application takes about 5 minutes to complete. Here's how to apply and what happens next.
The case was part of a probe into how the FBI conducted its own investigation into allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Kremlin.
The Justice Department said in a Supreme Court filing that Trump’s request had no merit.
