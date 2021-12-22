Watch Now: Animal rescues work to reunite pets with owners after Kentucky tornadoes

The Humane Society of the United States was on the ground in Kentucky, working to help animals after tornadoes left a trail of destruction in the state.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Humane Society of the United States was on the ground in Kentucky, working to help animals after tornadoes left a trail of destruction in the state.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The boy's mother and stepfather signed a safety plan that said they would not allow him to be alone and unsupervised with his siblings. "The system failed," the Douglas County, Nebraska, attorney said.
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
More than 2.8 million people have signed a petition to lessen the sentence for a 26-year-old truck driver sentenced to more than a century in prison.
Misleading anti-vaccine videos co-opt tragic deaths of young athletes to spread misinformation. One mother, Julie West, questioned whether those behind the videos consider painful truths endured by grieving parents. Find her son's real story here.
Family members were conducting a welfare check when they discovered the bodies and called 911.
Clara Lutz said she put 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas in the bathtub during the storm in Kentucky with a blanket, a pillow and a Bible.
“Your honor. I’m really really ashamed of what I did,” said Robert Palmer, 54, of Largo, Florida, who attacked police officers working to keep back the angry mob on Jan. 6. Dozens still await their day in court: Get the latest.
"The bawdy, fertile, redheaded matriarch of a sprawling Jewish-Mexican-Redneck American family has kicked it," her son wrote in a hilarious, heartfelt and honest obituary.
Friday had a distinctly 2020 feel: NFL games postponed because of COVID-19 infections, Christmas shows canceled, governments barring travel. Here we go again? Get the latest, plus a guide to just dealing with it.
A Florida man’s attempt to challenge the TSA’s mask mandate by wearing a thong on his face got him kicked off a United Airlines flight.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.