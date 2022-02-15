Watch Now: 'An out-of-body experience:' Military divers train in subzero conditions

The Navy and Coast Guard completed three weeks of training at Camp Ripley in Minnesota, practicing diving emergencies and conducting salvage training underwater.
A man ambushed a police officer who responded to a call at a Phoenix home early Friday, shooting him several times, then rained more gunfire on other officers who tried to rescue a baby that had been placed outside.
An Illinois woman held hostage in her home by a naked man was rescued after her daughter noticed she had not sent her Wordle score and alerted local authorities.
The truck blockade by Canadians protesting COVID-19 restrictions has forced Ford, GM and others to shut down plants or cut production. Similar protests could be coming to the U.S.
A large bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week — and the attack didn't end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal.
A second-grader died Monday in Tennessee of COVID-19-related causes just a week after her dream of being a big sister became true.
Alex Rodriguez's involvement in a $375 million deal for Trump's D.C. hotel would make him an unlikely financial savior for the former president.
A judge has ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods. Here's a look at what's behind the protests.
The woman initially left the baby, but responders to a 911 call found her and took both mother and baby to the hospital.
A search is underway for an airplane that is believed to have gone down near North Carolina's Outer Banks.
An early look at the performance of COVID-19 booster shots showed a decline in effectiveness against severe cases over time, though the shots still offered strong protection.
