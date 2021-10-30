Watch Now: Alec Baldwin recalls Halyna Hutchins, can't discuss fatal shooting

Alec Baldwin told the paparazzi he is not allowed to talk about the details of the shooting that occurred on the set of his latest film, "Rust," but he had some things to say about the woman who died, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin appeared on camera from Manchester, VT, where he and his family have been laying low since the fatal incident.
"I'm not allowed to make any comments because it's an ongoing investigation," Baldwin told those gathered. "I've been ordered by the Sheriff's Department in Santa Fe. I can't answer any questions about the investigation. I can't."
Hutchins died after Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of his film. She was 42. The movie's director, Joel Souza, 48, was wounded in the shoulder.
"She was my friend," Baldwin told the paparazzi about Hutchins. "The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel the director."
Baldwin's wife attempted to interrupt him and he said, "excuse me" to wave her off as he said, "We were a very very ... well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened."
Authorities are investigating the shooting.
Twitter reaction to death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Rest in Peace Halyna Hutchins.— Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 22, 2021
The cinematographer who died when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun and wounded the director.
Yes, Alec Baldwin is trending.
But it’s Halyna Hutchins who lost her life. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/8JmgHjckAg
Because most of the images linked to the tragic story on the set of ‘Rust’ are of Alec Baldwin, not the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, who lost her life today in such a tragic accident. Rest in Power. pic.twitter.com/n0nlJtJoRd— Cinematic Arts 🅓🅔🅡🅡🅨 (@cinematicarts_) October 22, 2021
Sick and devastated to hear that my friend and rockstar cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set today in New Mexico. I don't have words to describe this tragedy. I want answers. I want her family to somehow find peace among this horrific, horrific loss. pic.twitter.com/ElAQNMuQvR— 𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊 𝖘𝖕𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖗 🕷️🕸️ (@elleschneider) October 22, 2021
My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family.— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 22, 2021
We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic death of our friend, Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. You were an exceptional talent and will not be forgotten.— ARRI (@ARRIChannel) October 22, 2021
Rest in peace.❤️ pic.twitter.com/JQpDVbwfDO
I’m in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. An incredible talent & great person. I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family pic.twitter.com/W479ch56Js— JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) October 22, 2021
Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on “Rust”. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. 💔— Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) October 22, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins. Crew should never be unsafe on set and when they are there is always a clearly definable reason why. #IASolidarity— Alex Winter (@Winter) October 22, 2021
Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family.— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) October 22, 2021
Sorrow and absolute horror that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set. This should never have happened. Thoughts with her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/rJGxOJHnnp— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 22, 2021
RIP Halyna Hutchins. I’ve worked on a few shows with guns involved and the safety protocols were so intense they ALMOST seemed excessive. There has to be better way. This is senseless— Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) October 22, 2021
Only 5% of film cinematographers are women which tells you how talented and driven Halyna Hutchins had to be to make it in her field.— Nell Scovell (@NellSco) October 22, 2021
We need a full account of what happened on that set. No Hollywood cover up.
My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family. What a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers to Joel Souza. I’m sure everyone is devastated. Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun That Killed DP and Wounded Director – Variety https://t.co/3apNSUokUb— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 22, 2021