Watch Now: Adorable meerkat pups take a nap at the San Diego Zoo

After a long day of wrestling, chasing each other, and digging, these four meerkat pups were ready for a snooze.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
After a long day of wrestling, chasing each other, and digging, these four meerkat pups were ready for a snooze.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Much of the country is experiencing storms, extreme heat or wildfires. Here are the latest updates from Tropical Depression Claudette and other severe weather events across the U.S.
Some bishops hope the new policy will be a rebuke for politicians who support abortion rights but continue to receive Communion. Here's a look at what has happened and what lies ahead.
Autopsies in Tennessee show that a 1-year-old child starved to death in his car seat in a house where his mother died of a drug overdose. His 3-year-old sister, found alive, tried for days to feed her brother.
President Joe Biden signed legislation into law Thursday to make Juneteenth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday.
We're suddenly paying more for things. Two months of sharply rising prices raise worries that record-high government aid combined with ultra-low interest rates — as the economy is already surging — could trigger even more price hikes. Here's why.
Catholic bishops approved drafting a document that could rebuke politicians, including President Biden, over receiving Communion despite abortion rights support.
The Supreme Court says Philadelphia wrongly limited ties with a Catholic agency over the group's refusal to certify same-sex couples as foster parents.
Juneteenth to become America's 12th federal holiday; US West facing heat that could be new normal; and US Open tees off today. Get caught up.
A look at what's next after "Obamacare" victory; tropical system takes aim at Gulf; 1 dead, 12 injured in drive-by shootings near Phoenix. Plus, the weekend weather and more.
The Supreme Court has dismissed a challenge to the Obama era health care law, preserving insurance coverage for millions of Americans.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.