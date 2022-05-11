Watch now: 2 Outer Banks houses collapse on same day

Two houses collapsed into the ocean on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Tuesday.

The park confirmed the first house fell Tuesday morning at 24235 Ocean Drive in Rodanthe. The second unoccupied house, which was close by at 24265 Ocean Drive, fell in the afternoon.

The beach is closed along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks town to protect people from hazards related to the collapsed house, said officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

They are the third homes on the same stretch of coastline to fall into the Atlantic Ocean this year. The first, also on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe, caved in Feb. 9, spreading debris across miles of beaches before the homeowner and volunteers organized a cleanup to deal with much of the fallout.

Smaller pieces of debris from the Feb. 9 collapse are still being picked up, the Seashore said Tuesday on the national park's Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” said David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.”

