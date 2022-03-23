Watch now: 2 men sought after dogs attack cat in Philadelphia

Warning: Video is disturbing.

PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for help after an attack by two dogs on a family cat in Philadelphia was caught on camera.

The video of men allegedly encouraging the dogs to attack the cat in a Philadelphia neighborhood has sparked an investigation, according to a report from Newsweek.

In the video above from CNN affiliate WPVI, one man can be heard encouraging the dogs, saying "good boy" as the attack continued. Video of the incident was released by the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The incident happened Tuesday morning. The video shows two people walking by a home when they seemingly allow two dogs to attack a neighborhood cat named Buddy.

"There is a sound heard on the video that indicates they are encouraging the dogs," said Nicole Wilson, the PSPCA's director of humane law enforcement. "That continues until a resident of one property comes out and sees what's happening and everybody attempts to pull the dogs off the cat."

The Pennsylvania SPCA says the six- or seven-year-old cat suffered serious internal injuries. He currently has a 50% chance of survival.

Authorities say the suspects face serious felony charges since animal laws have been strengthened in Pennsylvania over the past seven years.

"Subsequent to Libre's Law passing, crimes like this are felonies. Whenever you are putting another animal on an animal — that's animal fighting," said Wilson.

Libre's Law was named after a Boston terrier puppy who was found emaciated on a Lancaster County farm, but was rescued and given a chance at life.

Anyone with information about this attack is asked to call the organization's cruelty hotline immediately at 866-601-7722 or email cruelty@pspca.org. Tips can be left anonymously.

