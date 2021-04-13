Washington state prisoners released after drug law is voided

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has commuted the sentences of more than a dozen drug offenders in the past few days, freeing them from prison as Washington's legal system struggles with the fallout from a court ruling that voided the state's drug possession law.

In a sweeping 5-4 decision, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in February that the law making simple drug possession a crime was unconstitutional because — unlike the drug laws of every other state — it did not require prosecutors to prove that the defendant knowingly possessed the drugs.

The ruling left the possession of small amounts of controlled substances, from LSD to heroin and cocaine, legal under state law. It has implications for tens of thousands of cases dating back decades, with defendants able to seek to have their convictions vacated or to receive refunds for fines. In addition, inmates who received longer prison terms for other crimes because their offender score was boosted by a past drug possession conviction will be eligible for resentencing.

The decision has yet to become final, as prosecutors have asked the court to reconsider it or at least limit its scope. But the court is expected to stand by the ruling, and Inslee responded by saying he would issue unconditional commutations for those who are in prison on simple drug possession charges alone.