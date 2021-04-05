Washington state apple exports drop substantially in 2020-21

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state apple industry officials have said the fruit's exports have dropped substantially compared to recent years' figures.

The state exported 18.8 million 40-pound (about 18 kilogram) boxes of apples from the 2020-21 crop as of last week, which is down 20.5% from this time last year and down 16.4% compared to the 2018-19 shipping season, according to data from the Washington Apple Commission.

And while nearly 28% of state-produced apples were shipped abroad in in the 2018-2019 season, exports for the 2020 crop are expected to fall below 25%.

Those would be the lowest export numbers since the 2003-04 crop season, when they were 21.7%, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

The export of apples and other crops from the U.S. has remained a challenge as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and trade issues with other countries.