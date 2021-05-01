Warren Buffett warns investors not to gamble on stocks

— Buffett said the policies of the Federal Reserve and the stimulus packages passed by Congress have done a tremendous job of propping up the economy and keeping interest rates low. He said the government clearly learned lessons from the Great Recession in 2009 and acted quickly in response to the pandemic, but it's hard to predict the long-term consequences of those policies. “This economy right now — 85% of it is running in a super high gear — and you’re seeing some inflation and all that. It has responded in an incredible way,” Buffett said.

— Munger openly questioned the value of cryptocurrencies. “I don’t welcome a currency that is so useful to kidnappers and extortionists and so forth,” Munger said. “Nor do I like shoveling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to somebody who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damn development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization.”