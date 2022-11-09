Warnock, Walker race in Georgia heads to runoff; Wisconsin's Johnson holds Senate seat. Get the latest results

Update:

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law.

That sets up a four-week blitz that again will test whether voters are more concerned about inflation under Democratic control of Washington or the Republican candidate’s rocky past.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Razor-thin margins around the country left control of Congress still undetermined Wednesday, but Democrats showed surprising strength in the midterm election, topping Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings would drag his party to key defeats.

In the most heartening news for Democrats, John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Senate seat that's key to the party's hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It was too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona that could determine the majority. In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California had not been called.

Democrats also were successful in governors' races, winning in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — battlegrounds critical to Biden's 2020 win over Donald Trump. But Republicans held on to governors' mansions in Florida, Texas and Georgia, another battleground state Biden narrowly won two years ago.

Votes were still being counted across the country, meaning Republicans could still emerge with control of both chambers of Congress. But there was no strong GOP surge, uplifting for Democrats who had braced for sweeping losses — and raised questions about the size of Republicans' governing majority if they win the House.

"As we sit here I can't, with 100% certainty, tell you who holds the House majority," said New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, head of the Democrats House campaign organization, after conceding his own race Wednesday. "If we fall a little short, we're going to know that we gave it our all and we beat the spread."

Maloney's loss marks the first time since 1980 the head of the Democratic House campaign arm has been defeated.

The House and Senate races will determine the future of Biden's agenda and serve as a referendum on his administration as the nation reels from record-high inflation and concerns over the direction of the country. Republican control of the House would likely trigger a spate of investigations into Biden and his family, while a GOP Senate takeover would hobble the president's ability to make judicial appointments. Full story:

