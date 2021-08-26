Warnings of possible attack at Kabul airport; Biden, Israeli PM to meet; MLS gaining popularity

Today is Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

West warns of possible attack at Kabul airport amid airlift

KABUL, Afghanistan — Western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport, where thousands have flocked as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift. Britain said an attack could come within hours.

Several countries urged people to avoid the airport, where Belgium said there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But with just days left before the evacuation effort ends and American troops withdraw, few appeared to heed the call.

Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America's longest war and the Taliban's takeover, as flight after flight landed to pull out those who fear a return to the militants' brutal rule.

***

Israeli PM to make case to Biden against Iran nuclear pact