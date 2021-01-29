Warden out after new allegations at embattled federal jail

NEW YORK (AP) — The warden brought in to clean up the federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself has abruptly stepped down after a yearlong tenure marred by the rampant spread of the coronavirus, inmates' complaints about squalid conditions, a smuggled gun and an inmate’s death.

Marti Licon-Vitale, 54, quit the Metropolitan Correctional Center this week. Her abrupt departure came about a week after staff at the jail left an inmate — whose lawyer says he has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child — in a holding cell for 24 hours while awaiting a competency evaluation, a violation of prison system regulations.

And in the last few weeks, a correctional officer at the facility had also reported sexual misconduct by a superior, which officials at the jail delayed reporting to senior Bureau of Prisons officials, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The people could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The man who was left in the holding cell, Richard Quinn, 26, “made friends with mice” during the agonizing wait, his attorney Peter Brill said. He said the top officials at the jail had failed to report the violation to their superiors at the Bureau of Prisons.